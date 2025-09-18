Why Kelly Brook walked away from her wedding hours before saying ‘i do’

Kelly Brook has shared a dramatic revelation about her past, admitting she cancelled her wedding just hours before the ceremony. The TV presenter said she was manipulated into the situation by her much older partner and argued that he should have known better.

According to , Kelly Brook recalled that she was already in her wedding dress and on the way to board a private jet to Las Vegas when she decided she could not go through with it. Despite the cancellation, she remained in the relationship for some time, though she later reflected that she had been coerced into a commitment she was not ready to make.

Kelly Brook highlighted the 17-year age gap between her and her partner at the time, saying the imbalance contributed to her unease. She felt that as a younger woman she had been pressured into pleasing others, while her partner, being much older, should have acted more responsibly.

Kelly Brook, now 45, said the decision was one of the most difficult moments of her life, describing it as a deeply emotional and distressing experience. She acknowledged that while there were no traditional wedding preparations involving family, the situation had been intense and overwhelming.

Kelly Brook has been engaged several times, including to actors Jason Statham and Billy Zane, and rugby star Thom Evans, before finding lasting happiness with Frenchman Jeremy Parisi in 2015. She previously called off her engagement to Billy Zane after four years together, later reflecting that he was not the man she wanted to marry.

Kelly Brook continues to be open about her past relationships, often sharing how her experiences shaped her views on love and commitment. Her latest revelation underscores the pressures she faced in her twenties and her determination now to speak candidly about how those moments affected her life.

