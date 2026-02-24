Kelly Clarkson recalls early career challenges

Every budding musician hoping to achieve worldwide fame through reality TV aspires to follow in the footsteps of American pop star Kelly Clarkson.

When the singer won the inaugural season of American Idol in 2002, she was just 20 years old. However, despite her win, she faced a difficult start to her career. In an interview with fellow The Voice coach John Legend on SiriusXM Hits 1, Kelly Clarkson stated that, at the time, music professionals believed she was incapable of writing songs.

“I think the label was very against—I won a talent show. They did not know I was a writer, and it was very hard to get that part validated by them, so ‘Because of You’ was rejected for the first album,” she remembered.

Regarding her fans, she stated, “They’re the ones actually buying the music, actually showing up, and actually the reason why you have your life.”

When her debut album, Thankful, was released in 2003, it peaked at number one on the US Billboard 200. She went on to win three Grammys and produce numerous hits that helped define pop music in the 2000s.

Earlier this month, The Kelly Clarkson Show came to an end after Season 7.

On Monday, Kelly Clarkson announced that this season will be the last and explained why she’s stepping away in a statement posted to Instagram.

She further wrote, “I have been extremely fortunate to work with such an outstanding group of people at The Kelly Clarkson Show, both in Los Angeles and New York”.

“There have been so many amazing moments and shows over these seven seasons. I am forever grateful and honoured to have worked alongside the greatest band and crew you could hope for, all the talent and inspiring people who have shared their time and lives with us, all the fans who have supported our show and to NBC for always being such a supportive and incredible partner”.