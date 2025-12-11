Kelly Osbourne claps back at body shamers with scathing message

British TV personality Kelly Osbourne has finally revealed the heartbreaking cause of her weight loss in a scathing message to body shamers.

In a recent clip shared from Wednesday’s episode of Piers Morgan Uncensored, the singer said that the grief over the death of her father, Ozzy Osbourne, has caused her to lose weight.

Kelly further explained, “To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like, ‘Are you ill, or ‘Get off Ozempic,’ or ‘You don’t look right’”.

She further said, “My dad just died and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family. And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f–k off”.

Recently, in an interview with US Weekly, Kelly refuted claims of using Ozempic for weight loss.

“I tune the noise out. Everyone’s entitled to their opinion. If they think I’ve had plastic surgery, then I must be looking good!” she told the outlet in October 2024.

“But the three-letter words get you, like when someone calls you fat or when everyone’s like, ‘She’s on Ozempic.’ I’ve never done Ozempic!” added the TV personality.

For those unversed, Kelly’s father Ozzy died in July due to cardiac arrest. He was 76.