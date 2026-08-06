Kelly Osborne announced the end of his engagement with Sid Wilson.

On Wednesday, an insider told People magazine that the TV star and American DJ have separated after going through a difficult period for months. The source further mentioned, “There is no secret that she’s not happy with him. They’ve had a lot of back and forth. They’re not together right now.”

The insider continued with his statement, “She just doesn’t want the drama in her life right now. Sid has a lot he needs to work through on his own.”

For those unversed, Kelly and Sid got engaged in July 2025 after three years of dating. The former couple shares a 3-year-old son. The confidant further told the outlet that Kelly is “very focused” on being the “best mom she can be” to her son.

The news of their separation comes two days after the TV star shared several cryptic messages about parenting on her Instagram account. “Strange how the loudest defense of the guilty is rarely innocence… It’s distraction,” Kelly wrote. “When the mask slips, they don’t face the mirror; they throw it at someone else.”

Read More: Sid Wilson, Kelly Osbourne get engaged at Ozzy’s farewell show.

In the Instagram stories, Osborne continued, “My son’s little heart once beat right beside mine. So trust me when I say… I will protect it at all costs”.

She added, “My job is to protect my kids. Not your feelings. Not your expectations. Not judgments I didn’t ask for. My responsibility is to protect their wellbeing. Their nervous systems. Their emotional safety.”