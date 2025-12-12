Kelly Osbourne hits back at trolls after dad's death

Kelly Osbourne is not pleased with the numerous remarks made about how skinny she appears these days.

Sharon Osbourne, her mother, recently made an appearance on Piers Morgan’s show to discuss the family’s coping mechanisms and the last days of her husband, renowned rock star Ozzy Osbourne.

The reality celebrity and leader of Black Sabbath passed away in July following a protracted battle with sickness. He was seventy-six.

Piers Morgan posted a video that Kelly Osbourne shared in an attempt to get people to comment on her weight.

“I don’t even know how to say this, so I’m just going to say it: To the people who keep thinking they’re being funny and mean by writing comments like ‘Are you ill?’ or ‘Get off Ozempic’ or “You don’t look right.’ My dad just died, and I’m doing the best that I can, and the only thing I have to live for right now is my family,” Osbourne added. “And I choose to share my content with you and share the happy side of my life, not the miserable side of my life. So to all those people, f**k off!”

However, Morgan hilariously stated, “That is an Osbourne,” before asking Sharon Osbourne her feelings about it.

“She’s right,” the matriarch of Osbourne stated. “She’s not happy because she’s lost her daddy, but she can’t eat right now.

Regarding trolls, she remarked, “It’s a shield for people that are unhappy,” adding that there is “jealousy” and “people’s perception of somebody else.”

“How many times have we been wrong about someone because of our perception, and we haven’t even met them?” Sharon Osbourne further added.