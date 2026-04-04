Kelly Osbourne shares hilarious farm day with son Sidney

Kelly Osbourne shared a sweet glimpse with her youngest son, Sydney in the wake of her split with her partner Sid Wilson.

The clip showed Kelly and Sidney enjoying a day out on what appears to be a farm, standing in a grassy field as they talk and laugh together. But it’s Sidney’s honest commentary that sent fans into a frenzy. Kelly asked her son in the video, “What don’t you like? Poop, we don’t like poop”.

“I don’t want to step on them.” As Kelly continues to hold him, she teases: “Is that why you’re making me hold you?” just as a white horse approached from behind.

“Look at that gorgeous, gorgeous horse,” Kelly says, before the pair started giggling as the animal gently nuzzled Sidney’s blonde hair. Captioning the post, she joked: “So today we found out that Sidney does not like poop.”

The playful moment comes just days after Kelly shared another intimate video of the pair cuddling at home. In that clip, she asked Sidney to wish everyone a “good morning,” before telling him she loved him and asking for a kiss.

Just like any adorable toddler, Sidney cheekily refused, instead he pointed to his head so his mum could kiss him there instead, leaving Kelly mock-shocked before showering him with affection.

The sweet family updates come during a challenging time for Kelly Osbourne, who has reportedly split from her fiancé, Sid Wilson.

The couple, who first met in 1999 became romantically involved in 2022 and got engaged last year in front her dad Ozzy Osbourne backstage during his last concert, Back To The Beginning.