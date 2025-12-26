Kelly Ripa shows off festive Christmas decorations inside New York City apartment

American actress and talk show host, Kelly Ripa and her husband, Mark Consuelos, have opened the doors to their luxury New York City apartment, giving fans a festive look at their Christmas decorations as the holiday season kicks into full swing.

The longtime TV host gave fans a rare look at her home dressed head to toe in Christmas decorations, and the result feels warm, personal, and unapologetically festive.

Kelly Ripa, who shares the apartment with husband Mark Consuelos, revealed a space glowing at night, curtains drawn back to frame the city while Christmas decorations took center stage.

A towering Christmas tree dominated the room, dressed in multicolored ornaments and finished with a classic red tree skirt. It wasn’t subtle. It wasn’t minimalist. It was full holiday mode.

Throughout the living area, Kelly Ripa showed off layers of Christmas decorations, nutcrackers standing guard, lush green garlands woven carefully through the space, and a large gingerbread house decorated in red and white candy details.

The Christmas decorations felt collected rather than staged, like pieces gathered over time instead of pulled straight from a catalog.

Kelly Ripa’s festive reveal also came with a light, celebratory message to fans, signaling that the holidays are officially underway in her household. Fellow celebrities quickly reacted, adding to the seasonal buzz around her post.

The holiday mood follows a memorable Thanksgiving for Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos, who spent the break in London visiting their daughter. Kelly Ripa later shared that the trip turned into one of their favorite Thanksgivings ever no cooking, no cleanup, just time together.

Away from the decorations and travel, Kelly Ripa has also been candid lately about marriage. She previously reflected on the early years with Mark Consuelos, admitting jealousy was once a real challenge. Over time, that dynamic changed, shaped by honesty, growth, and patience on both sides.

For now, though, Kelly Ripa seems firmly focused on joy, filling her New York City home with Christmas decorations, family memories, and a sense of ease that only comes with time. And judging by the glow inside that apartment, the holidays have arrived right on cue.