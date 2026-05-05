Kellyanne Conway honored at prestigious 2026 New York Gala

Kellyanne Conway recently earned one of the year’s most prestigious honors. The prominent political strategist and businesswoman has been named the 2026 Businesswoman of the Year, receiving her award on May 6 at a distinguished gala in New York. This recognition celebrates her remarkable career spanning politics, consulting, and entrepreneurship.

Kellyanne Conway cemented her legacy in 2016 when she became the first woman in U.S. history to successfully lead a winning presidential campaign. Her strategic brilliance guided the Trump-Pence come-from-behind victory, transforming political polling and campaign strategy forever. The achievement opened doors that had remained closed to women in national politics.

After the historic win, Conway served as Assistant to the President and Senior Counselor to President Trump for nearly four years. During her tenure, she worked on critical policy initiatives and became a recognized voice in the administration. Her influence extended across multiple issue areas, making her one of the most visible female leaders in the Trump White House.

Today, Kellyanne Conway leads KALConsulting, LLC, a thriving business venture founded on decades of political expertise. The consulting firm leverages her unmatched experience in polling, strategy, and political communications. Her transition from government service to entrepreneurship demonstrates her versatility and business acumen.

Conway continued keynoting major industry events, including speaking engagements at prestigious conferences like the NACDS Annual Meeting in 2026. She serves as a sought-after strategist, political commentator, and author, maintaining her influence across multiple platforms. Her bestselling book and media presence keep her voice central to national conversations.

The National Police Defense Foundation selected Kellyanne Conway for this prestigious honor alongside several other distinguished recipients. The May 6 awards gala recognizes excellence across law enforcement, government, and business sectors. Conway joins honorees including Sean M. Curran (Director of the United States Secret Service) and Alina Habba (Senior Advisor to the U.S. Attorney General).

The event takes place at Russo’s On The Bay in Howard Beach, New York, with proceeds benefiting the NPDF’s charitable missions. These include the Safe Cop Program and Operation Kids, which provide life-saving operations for critically ill children.

Kellyanne Conway built her reputation as one of America’s leading pollsters and political consultants before entering the Trump administration. Her expertise in campaign strategy, voter analysis, and public communications earned recognition from major institutions. In 2004, The Washington Post awarded her the prestigious “Crystal Ball” award for accurately predicting that year’s election outcome.

Her career spans decades of political influence, with clients including presidential candidates and major corporations. Conway’s ability to read political landscapes and translate data into winning strategies distinguishes her in a competitive field. Today, she remains an influential voice in American politics and business strategy.