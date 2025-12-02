Kelsea Ballerini opens up about her split from Chase Stokes

American singer Kelsea Ballerini confirms her breakup with American actor Chase Stokes.

In a recent Instagram story posted on December 1, Kelsea Ballerini announced her breakup with Chase Stokes.

The American singer confirmed her breakup with Chase Stokes. She made a heartfelt plea to fans who may be curious about what really happened between her and the Outer Banks star.

In her heartfelt plea to her fans, she said, “If I had one favour,” Kelsea wrote on her Instagram Story December 1 alongside a beachside picture of her smiling, “it would be honouring that I’m trying to make my personal life personal for now”.

The 32-year-old also alluded to rumours surrounding her breakup with Chase, adding, “Unless it comes from me, it’s not from me. And that is really important in protecting my peace right now.”

Indeed, Kelsea has addressed online “speculators” over her love life on multiple occasions, most recently telling fans that her music is not meant to spur clickbait.

She noted during a pop-up concert in Nashville on November 17, as per a PEOPLE statement, “not to make a point on the internet”.