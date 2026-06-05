Kelsea Ballerini opens up about NYC, teases new music album

Kelsea Ballerini is all set to begin her journey in New York City after moving to the city. She revealed the details during her recent interview.

On June 4, in an interview with PEOPLE magazine, while she was a judge for SoFi’s Amplify as CMA Fest kicks off in Nashville.

Whilst discussing another topic during the interview, Ballerini admitted to the outlet that her recent relocation to New York City will surely influence her music. She continued, “I’ve made five records and two EPs in Nashville, and I think I am in this place in my life where I just wanted to see creatively where changing my landscape and my backdrop, what that would bring out.”

She further noted, “It’s really proving to feel really inspired and different in a good way, but it’s, to me, what my kind of country sounds like in a city”.

Notably, Ballerini’s comments come after she told the same outlet in her April 2026 interview that she was “feeling very Carrie Barshaw” because she had failed to work her stove after moving to New York City.

She said at that time, “I moved here by myself, and I’m in an apartment by myself, and I haven’t done that in a long time. If I’m in Nashville, I’m with friends and family. And then if I’m working, I’m with people all the time.”

Ballerini also confessed, “So, it’s really been a new self-discovery challenge for me, but I’ve gotten to make new friends, and they’re just so wonderful”.

It is pertinent to mention that Kelsea Ballerini, who dropped her EP Mount Pleasant in November 2025, had been dreaming of living in New York City since she made her first visit at the age of 14 on a choir trip.