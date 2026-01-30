Kelsey Anderson, Joey Graziadei eye spring 2027 wedding

Kelsey Anderson and Joey Graziadei hoped Jenna Johnson and Val Chmerkovskiy’s choreography might be their first dance, as they plan for their spring wedding in 2027.

Indeed, as Kelsey told Erin Lim Rhodes in an exclusive interview during the Live from E! Stream, Spotify Best New Artists Party Jan. 29, “Hopefully they’ll teach me how to dance a little.”

In the meantime, she shared that Joey, whom she got engaged to during season 24 of The Bachelor, has been using his Dancing With the Stars experience to teach her some moves at home… kind of.

“Sometimes he’ll forget movements,” the 27-year-old continued. “He’ll try and teach me little things. When we’re cleaning, we’ll have little dance breaks, and he’ll try to teach me, but he’s like, ‘Wait, no, it’s not that. Wait, wait, what is it?”

She added, “But he’s taught me a little bit about how to be led, because I like to lead. Unintentionally, I’m like, ‘We’re going this way.’ And he’s like, ‘Kelsey, you have to let me lead.’ So, I’m learning”.

While dance rehearsals are well underway, Kelsey also has her eye out for who she wants to perform at her wedding. In fact, she’s looking no further than one of this year’s Best New Artist nominees at the Grammys, Olivia Dean.

“I’m definitely going to ask her if I get the chance,” she said, hoping to bump into the singer at the Spotify event. “I’ll be like, ‘Olivia, please. You know you want to. You might not know who I am, but it’ll be a great time.”

All jokes aside, though, Kelsey noted she and Joey are planning to have both “a band and a DJ,” and that, otherwise, wedding planning has been “going good,” despite the feeling that there’s never enough time.

“I feel like with wedding planning, you think that you have so much time, and then you realise that you don’t,” she explained. “Once you start booking things, you’re like, ‘Oh, now we need to do this and this and this.’ So, a little stressful”.

However, Kelsey knows she has the perfect partner, adding, “At the same time, Joey’s been helping so much. So, it’s been wonderful.”