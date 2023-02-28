Kemari toxic gas case: Investigation report submitted in SHC

KARACHI: The police have submitted an investigation report to Sindh High Court (SHC) over deaths due to toxic gas leakage in Kemari, ARY News reported.

As per details, the investigation team of Police has submitted a written report in SHC which stated that nine more cases have been registered on the court order.

The investigation report stated that Ali Muhammad Goth is a residential area but illegal commercial activities are being carried out. All the factories were run without any safety protocol.

The factories were de-sealed and samples were collected from seven factories. The report said that Ali Muhammad Goth is built without a layout plan and approval. The investigation team has recorded statements of the residents and witnesses and the postmortem reports are not received yet, the investigation report reveals.

The Police urged the court to grant them some time for the final report and challan. At this, the court adjourned the case till March 29.

Earlier, the Sindh High Court (SHC) served notices to the federal and Sindh governments over deaths due to toxic gas leakage in Kemari.

A constitutional petition was filed by resident of Karachi, states that toxic gas leakage in Kemari claimed as many as 14 lives, but no one is accepting the responsibility.

The case

At least 14 people from different parts of Keamari died and over 400 were taken to hospitals for treatment reportedly after inhaling toxic gas that leaked from a soybean ship at the KPT.

The soybean carrying vessel,Hercules blamed for the toxic gas in Karachi was successfully made its way to Port Qasim from Kemari, sources privy to the development had said.

A tug boat pulled the ship to take it to the outer channel.

ICCBS report

The University of Karachi’s International Center for Chemical and Biological Sciences (ICCBS) in a report had pointed to “overexposure” to “soybean dust” as the probable cause of the gas leakage incident in Kemari.

The ICCBS said samples of blood and urine of the people exposed to toxic aerosols were sent to it, while some samples of soybean dust were also collected from the port area.

We think the cause of deaths may be due to over exposure to soybean dust,” the ICCBS had said in its report.

