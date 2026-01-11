Ken Jeong shares touching story behind ‘The Hangover’ easter eggs

American comedian Ken Jeong has shared a touching behind-the-scenes story from the making of The Hangover. While the movie is famous for its raunchy humor, Jeong says the set was surprisingly warm, mostly because of the personal touches he added for his wife, Tran.

Before filming began, Tran had been diagnosed with breast cancer. To lift her spirits during chemotherapy, Ken Jeong secretly placed little Easter eggs in the movie, inside jokes that only the two of them would understand.

His chaotic, over-the-top character, Mr. Chow, gave him the perfect excuse. Jeong would speak gibberish in Vietnamese, a nod to Tran’s heritage, in ways that made her laugh, even if no one else knew what he was saying.

Some of the lines he came up with were complete nonsense. For example, a phrase that sounded serious on screen might literally mean “chicken thigh” in Vietnamese. These small, hidden jokes became their private way to cope with the difficult time. Tran has now been cancer-free for 18 years.

Ken Jeong was around 40 when he filmed The Hangover, not knowing it would turn into a cult classic. Even years later, people stop him on the street to quote his iconic lines, especially the unforgettable “Toodle-oo, motherf—–.” He laughs about fans randomly reciting the line, saying it’s become part of his legacy.

Beyond The Hangover, Ken Jeong has enjoyed a prolific career in comedy and acting. He starred in NBC’s Community, appeared in films like Crazy Rich Asians and Transformers: Dark of the Moon, and continues to make audiences laugh.

Currently, Ken Jeong is also a judge on The Masked Singer. He jokes about being the least qualified person on the show, given he has no musical background and a medical degree, but embraces his role as the “enlightened idiot,” providing comedic relief while guessing which celebrity is behind the mask.

Even with his many projects, Ken Jeong says he always finds ways to inject humor and heart into his work. And sometimes, like with The Hangover, that humor is meant for one very special person.