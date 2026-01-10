Kendal Jenner gets candid about her plastic surgery

Kendall Jenner revealed the cosmetic treatments she actually had and what she hasn’t after years of public speculation.

During a recent appearance on the podcast In My Dreams, the 30-year-old reality star addressed rampant rumours about plastic surgery and revealed the truth behind her beauty journey.

Jenner made it clear she has never had plastic surgery on her face despite ongoing rumours online.

The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum told the host Owen Thiele, “I’ve never had any plastic surgery on my face, nothing”. On January 9, she said, “I’ve never had any work done. I told you, the only thing I’ve done twice is I’ve done baby Botox in my forehead”.

She also confessed, “I didn’t love it, and I don’t love it. I consider it sometimes, but then I’m like, ‘My eyebrows are so straight and low to my eyes, that I actually really enjoy the movement that I have'”.

Added to this, she has done Platelet-Rich Plasma (PRP) treatments, which use the patient’s own blood to help with skin rejuvenation.

The model criticised how licensed doctors and social media commentators dissect celebrity faces online, confidently claiming they know what procedures someone has had.

Jenner said this trend can be damaging, especially for young fans who might feel pressured to chase unrealistic beauty standards based on unverified clips and breakdown videos.