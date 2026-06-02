Kendall & Jacob’s Jet-Set Romance Lands in Tokyo

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are taking their rumored relationship global — and serving serious couple style while they’re at it.

The supermodel, 30, and the Euphoria and Frankenstein star, 28, were spotted enjoying a low-key but cozy dinner date in Tokyo on June 1, 2026, just two weeks after their PDA-filled Hawaii getaway.

The pair dined at Udon Shin, a celebrity-favorite ramen spot in Japan’s capital, where they posed for photos with staff that instantly lit up social media. Dressed in matching casual black T-shirts, Jenner and Elordi looked relaxed and affectionate as they grinned for the camera with bowls of noodles in front of them.

In one shot, Elordi leaned his head on Jenner’s shoulder while three restaurant workers gave a thumbs-up. “Thank you so much for visiting our store 😭❤️,” Udon Shin captioned the Instagram post.

A Casual Night Out With Friends

The Tokyo outing wasn’t just a date for two. An eyewitness told gossip outlet Deuxmoi that the couple was joined by photographer Renell Medrano and several friends at a local izakaya earlier in the evening. “They were very cute and shared a ramen,” the source said. Jenner and Elordi reportedly left “way before the rest of the group,” while everyone else stayed longer for drinks.

Photos showed Elordi in a blue baseball cap with sunglasses perched on top, flashing a playful smirk. According to multiple outlets, the group ordered the restaurant’s signature Udon Carbonara, and Elordi had two bowls of ramen in front of him.

Romance Timeline: From Coachella to Tokyo

Dating rumors first sparked earlier this year after the two were seen together at events including the Vanity Fair Oscars Party and Coachella. Since then, they’ve been photographed on a beach in Hawaii, where Jenner sipped wine from the bottle while chatting with a shirtless Elordi, and on double dates with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

A source told People that while the relationship is “new and casual,” the pair have grown closer quickly. “They’re not trying to turn this into some big public thing,” the insider said. “They enjoy spending time together in more private settings”.

Another source added that “Kendall really likes him though” and the Hawaii trip “kicked their romance into high-gear”.

Keeping It Low-Key

Though neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly confirmed their relationship, their appearances suggest they’re comfortable being seen together. The Tokyo photos mark one of the first times they’ve been captured this cozy, with fans noting how well they “match together”.

The two have reportedly run in the same circles for years — Elordi attended Jenner’s birthday bash in the past — but only began exploring a romantic connection in early 2026.

Elordi is coming off a banner year, earning his first Oscar nomination for Frankenstein, while Jenner continues to dominate fashion runways and her 818 Tequila brand.

For now, the duo seems content sharing ramen, beach days, and quiet moments away from the Hollywood spotlight. But with every new city and every matching outfit, the buzz around Hollywood’s newest jet-setting pair only grows.