Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi Spotted Together, Fueling Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted out and about, sparking rumors of a romantic relationship.

The pair, who have been friends for years, were seen getting cozy at Coachella and have been “hanging out” for months, according to sources.

Their chemistry was palpable at Justin Bieber’s after-party, where they were seen “making out and all over each other”.

Insiders claim Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s sister, played a role in bringing the two together.

Jacob Elordi, known for his roles in Euphoria and Wuthering Heights, has been focusing on his career, recently attending the Oscars and working on new projects.

Kendall Jenner, a supermodel and reality TV star, has been keeping her dating life private, but sources suggest she’s enjoying her time with Elordi.

This isn’t the first time they’ve been linked romantically, but recent sightings have fans buzzing.