Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship faces privacy clashes and public pressure

As supermodel Kendall Jenner and actor Jacob Elordi transition their romance from casual dating to a serious relationship, reports indicate that behind-the-scenes privacy concerns and public scrutiny are creating tension around the couple.

While the pair officially took their relationship public—even traveling together to Elordi’s native Australia—sources reveal that Jenner is taking strict measures to protect their dynamic from becoming a central storyline on her family’s reality series, The Kardashians.

Why Kendall Jenner Wants Keep Her Romance Off Reality TV

Unlike her sisters, Kendall Jenner has historically maintained a strict separation between her personal relationships and her televised persona. With past high-profile relationships including Devin Booker and Bad Bunny kept mostly off-screen, Jenner’s boundary with Elordi follows a familiar pattern.

Reports indicate that Jenner fears heavy media coverage and reality TV storylines could disrupt the organic progression of their relationship. However, matriarch Kris Jenner has allegedly noted that other family relationships (such as Kylie Jenner’s romance with Timothée Chalamet) are regularly referenced on the show, leading to reported internal friction.

Navigating Public Expectations and Heartbreaker Concerns

Before going public, sources noted that Jenner approached the dynamic with caution due to Elordi’s high-profile dating history (which includes past relationships with Kaia Gerber, Zendaya, and Joey King).

Despite early reservations, insiders report that Elordi’s focused attention and shared lifestyle interests quickly brought the couple closer. However, managing the intensely public nature of both their careers remains a key focus as they navigate their long-term future together.

Timeline: Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi Relationship Milestone

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s relationship first made headlines in March 2026 when they were spotted connecting at the Vanity Fair Oscars After-Party.

By April 2026, the pair were seen together at Coachella, and sources confirmed they were casually dating.

In May 2026, things got more serious with a romantic trip to Hawaii, followed by double dates in L.A. with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

June 2026 marked a big step as the couple officially confirmed their relationship during a trip to Australia to celebrate Elordi’s 29th birthday.

By July 2026, reports surfaced about tension over whether to feature their romance on The Kardashians, with boundary clashes emerging behind the scenes.