Kendall Jenner enjoys coffee outing with Ben Gorham in Los Angeles

Kendall Jenner is enjoying down time on the streets on L.A.

On Wednesday, December 17, the Keeping Up with the Kardashaions star was enjoying another day out with Swedish entrepreneur and luxury fragrance mogul Ben Gorhamin Los Angeles.

The duo was seen grabbing coffee at Architecture Books, a trendy cafe and bookstore hybrid.

The reality star and the founder of Byredo, known for his high-end fragrances, looked relaxed as they walked towards the parking lot, with Kendall carrying her coffee.

Earlier in the day, Kendall Jenner and Ben Gorham also visited La Maison Francaise Antiques, a local antique store, for some casual shopping.

The catwalk queen looked absolutely chic in a black sweater which she worn over a white t-shirt and black pants. She pulled her hair back and shielded her eyes with a pair of sunglasses.

Meanwhile Ben rocked a black jacket which he paired with a grey crewneck sweatshirt and black jeans. He completed his casual look with a bushy beard, sunglasses, and a backwards baseball hat.

This marks the fourth time Kendall and Ben have been seen together since September. Their previous outings included a bookstore visit in West Hollywood, lunch at the Field and Fort cafe in Summerland, and shopping at The Row in Paris in October.