Kendall Jenner explains why she’s in no rush to have kids

Kendall Jenner is looking toward the future, but she is not rushing into motherhood just yet.

In a recent interview with Vogue France, the catwalk queen spoke candidly about her desire to have children one day while explaining why now is not the right time.

When asked whether turning 30 has made her think more about starting a family, Jenner said the idea is on her mind, but her current priorities lie elsewhere.

“Yes, of course. I want to have them, but not right now. I want to make sure I can dedicate a lot of time to them, and for the moment, I’m still too busy,” she said.

As she enters a new decade, Jenner said she is focusing on staying true to herself and enjoying life more fully. Reflecting on her twenties, she admitted she often felt overwhelmed and stressed during her early rise to fame.

“I think most women—most people—understand this: When you’re in your twenties, you don’t always really know who you are or what you want, so things can quickly become difficult or stressful. Many older people tell me they wish they had been more relaxed in their twenties, not taken things so seriously, and enjoyed life more. It was the same for me: When I was 20, I was too stressed and spent all my time running around. Now that I’m 30, I want to focus on myself,” added Kendall.

This isn’t the first time this year that the model has spoken about being childfree and enjoying her new decade. She spoke to Owen Thiele on In Your Dreams last month about how much she likes being alone, revealing she even takes solo trips.