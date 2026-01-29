Kendall Jenner FaceTimes Tom Brady for Super Bowl advice

Kendall Jenner turned to one of football’s biggest legends for help with her Super Bowl pick during a lively appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

The catwalk queen, 30, admitted she does not know “a ton about football” but still wanted to make an informed decision as she prepares to place a Super Bowl bet with Fanatics Sportsbook. Jenner revealed that if her pick wins, the money will be donated to charity.

Looking for an edge, Jenner asked Fallon if she could phone a friend. Moments later, she surprised the audience by FaceTiming seven-time Super Bowl champion Tom Brady, who appeared on screen sitting in his car.

“Sorry to do this to you,” Jenner — who stunned in a beaded tiger-stripe dress — laughed, showing the audience Brady sitting in his car.

Brady then launched into a detailed breakdown of his thoughts on the upcoming matchup, noting that there were still weeks of preparation to go and that predicting a winner was far from simple. He then shared that he liked the Seattle Seahawks’ defense.

Having heard enough, Jenner cut Brady off saying, “I feel like this is really, really helpful. I am going to process all this information. But I really appreciate the phone call.”

When Fallon asked if she actually understood any of it, Jenner admitted she did not.

Despite the confusion, Jenner ultimately made her pick, choosing the underdog New England Patriots.

For the unversed, Tom Brady played for the New England Patriots for 20 seasons, from 2000 until 2019. During his time there, he won 6 Super Bowls.