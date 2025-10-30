Kendall Jenner opens up about past jealousy toward sister Kylie

Supermodel Kendall Jenner has candidly opened up about her complicated relationship with her younger sister, Kylie Jenner, revealing past feelings of jealousy and competition that developed while growing up in the public eye.

The two sisters rose to fame on their family’s hit reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, where they often found themselves overshadowed by their older siblings. While Kendall Jenner pursued a career in modeling and went on to achieve global fame as a supermodel, Kylie Jenner built her own empire in the beauty industry — launching Kylie Cosmetics and becoming one of the youngest self-made billionaires.

In a recent episode of The Kardashians podcast, the 29-year-old model admitted that she had once been jealous of her sister. “I was so mad at her. I was like, ‘You’re a degenerate!’” Kendall Jenner confessed, reflecting on their early years.

She explained that her jealousy stemmed from feeling like her family was more lenient and affectionate toward Kylie Jenner, while she faced stricter expectations. However, Kendall added that over time, the sisters grew closer — even sharing a laugh about their rebellious teenage moments.

Kylie, in turn, acknowledged that their mother, Kris Jenner, was indeed softer on her because she was the youngest in the family.

The new season of The Kardashians, which premiered on October 30, also features a subplot involving Kris Jenner’s emotional decision to invite her ex-spouse, Caitlyn Jenner, to a farewell dinner at their longtime Hidden Hills home.

Earlier, Kendall Jenner slips into Nicole Kidman’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dress for Vogue World 2025 Runway Kendall Jenner borrows Nicole Kidman’s absolute cinema charm for Vogue World: Hollywood!

On Sunday, October 26, the 29-year-old catwalk queen hit the runway at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, wearing a glitzy outfit that was famously worn by Nicole Kidman’s one of iconic characters.

For the runway, which celebrated the long-standing relationship between cinema and high fashion, Kendall Jenner slipped into a black and silver bodysuit inspired by Kidman’s character, Satine, in film, Moulin Rouge!.