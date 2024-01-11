Kendall Jenner, Hailey Bieber get into police trouble

Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber recently got into some trouble with the police as they got pulled over for ‘running a stop sign’ on Tuesday while returning from a beach holiday together.

As per the British national daily newspaper, Mirror, Kendall and Hailey were spotted driving through Beverly Hills in silver Mercedes-Benz G500 Cabriolet near the Beverly Hills Hotel.

Exclusive pictures from TMZ reveal Kendall and Hailey sharing laughter and smiles with the officer.

Kendall, clad in a sweatshirt and black sunglasses, and Hailey, sporting a white sweatshirt with sunglasses, received a ticket for the violation.

According to an insider, the supermodel duo then drove off to resume their outing.

However, the incident doesn’t marks the first time they have been stopped by police officers together.

Previously, in 2014, the duo was pulled over during an episode of Keeping Up With The Kardashians when they were out on Christmas shopping together.

The incident comes after Kendall sparked patch up rumors with ex Bad Bunny.

Mirror reported that one of her friends posted a video of fireworks on New Year’s Eve where fans claimed that they could hear the Puerto Rican rapper behind saying “Feliz Año Nuevo” i.e. Happy New Year in Spanish.