Kendall Jenner has once again sparked dating rumours with actor Jacob Elordi after the pair were reportedly spotted spending time together during a getaway in Hawaii.

According to photos shared by celebrity gossip platform DeuxMoi, the two stars were seen grabbing breakfast together at Nourish Hanalei in Kauai earlier this week, further fueling speculation that their rumoured romance is getting serious.

Kendall kept her look casual for the outing, wearing a grey tank top paired with low-waisted black trousers and a navy cap over her pulled-back hair. Meanwhile, the Wuthering Heights actor opted for a relaxed denim button-up shirt with light blue jeans.

Fans who reportedly encountered the duo during the outing claimed the pair looked “so cute together,” while additional reports suggested the two spent several days vacationing in Hawaii together.

According to DeuxMoi, Kendall and Jacob allegedly stayed at the North Shore Preserve resort in Kauai, where they were spotted enjoying coffee runs and visiting local shops during their stay.

The latest sighting comes just weeks after reports surfaced claiming the pair had been close during the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival in April. Shortly after, insiders revealed that the model and actor had already been dating for “a couple of months.”

Neither Kendall Jenner nor Jacob Elordi has publicly commented on the romance rumours so far.