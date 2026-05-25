Kendall Jenner & Jacob Elordi spotted together again in Montecito

Celebrity couple Jacob Elordi and Kendall Jenner were spotted together once again during a dinner outing in Montecito over the weekend. TMZ reported on the intimate outing, noting that the actor and model arrived at a local restaurant accompanied by friends for what insiders called a double date.

The outing surfaces weeks after the duo was pictured together during a Hawaii beach trip, where eyewitnesses described the vibe as definitely a date. The outlet obtained pictures showing Elordi and Kendall Jenner entering the restaurant together in Montecito, which is located near the model’s home.

According to insiders, the couple appeared comfortable the entire evening, with Kendall Jenner occasionally playing with her hair during dinner and placing an arm around Elordi. Sources further describing Elordi’s body language stated that he was in high spirits, laughing and smiling throughout the dinner. Reports also revealed that the actor looked cheerful and relaxed during the meal.

The outlet further claimed that at the conclusion of the evening, the couple left the restaurant together, with Elordi driving them away.

Earlier this month, after they were photographed together on a beach in Hawaii, the latest rumors revolving around Elordi and Jenner spiked. The beach pictures showcased the couple sharing a drink while relaxing by the water.

Neither Elordi nor Kendall Jenner has come up publicly to address their relationship’s nature, but the recent date will seemingly continue to spark debate among fans amid growing speculation.