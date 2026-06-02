Kendall Jenner, Jacob Elordi take their rumored romance to Japan

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have taken their rumored romance to Japan!

Just weeks after their beach getaway in Hawaii, the model and the actor once again sparked romance speculation after being spotted enjoying a dinner date in Tokyo, just weeks after their beach getaway in Hawaii.

The pair were recently photographed dining together at Udon Shin, a popular restaurant in the Japanese capital. Photos shared on the restaurant’s Instagram account showed the pair posing with staff members and appearing comfortable in each other’s company.

For the outing, Jenner and Elordi coordinated in casual black T-shirts as they enjoyed bowls of noodles. In one photo, the actor was seen leaning his head on Jenner’s shoulder while both smiled for the camera.

“Thank you so much for visiting our store,” the restaurant captioned the post featuring the pair and several employees.

The Tokyo outing comes shortly after Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi were spotted spending time together in Hawaii earlier this month.

While neither Jenner nor Elordi has publicly addressed the dating rumors, the two have been linked several times in recent months. They were reportedly seen together at Coachella in April and were also spotted chatting at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party in March.