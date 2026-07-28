Kendall Jenner seems ready for big step in her relationship with Jacob Elordi

It all began with a quiet celebrity affair and has taken on a significant development. Supermodel Kendall Jenner and star of Euphoria, Jacob Elordi, has officially taken their relationship to the next level-with sources claiming Jenner thinks Elordi ‘might be the one.’

Months after secret dating, world travels, and spent time with the Kardashian- Jenner household, friends confirm that the celebrity couple is, no doubt, committed.

Inside the love of K&J

Earlier in the year, the couple was spotted at Coachella and romance between them quickly ignited. Since that public outing in April, Kendall and Jacob has made leaps and bounds over the summer-“Kendall has told her closest friends she’s in love with Jacob. She feels like Jacob is everything that she wants and the last few months has felt like a movie.”

The 30-year-old model’s friends say Elordi’s gentleman-like gestures have made Jenner much more at ease-“From his gestures (opening her car door, picking up the check, etc.), to just his presence… Elordi has made Kendall incredibly relaxed.”

The family approves and they have double dates

The Hollywood love interests have also developed a seamless balance in their interconnected, large social circles. While on a family trip to Idaho alongside Kim K, Khlo K, and Lewis Hamilton, the two confirmed their relationship as serious. Kylie Jenner has been one of Kendall’s strongest supporters through this relationship, and the two couples have gone on many double dates alongside Timothe Chalamet.

Ever since the pair were initially spotted together back in April 2026 at Coachella and on a private trip in Hawaii, their love has intensified. The couple is now officially an item-‘They’re in love and making plans for their future,’ as sourced said. The family has also thrown their support behind the couple-Kim, Khlo and Kylie all approve, and their most recent public outing at a Chris Stapleton concert in Washington has proven the relationship is definitely public now-they’re far from incognito.

What’s in store?

Neither Kendall nor Jacob has publicly announced their relationship online, and that remains consistent with Kendall’s longstanding request for privacy regarding her love life. Despite the lack of social media announcements, thanks to their public dates and events, no one can deny their confirmed relationship as they continue with their lives together.