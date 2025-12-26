Kendall Jenner sizzles in red sequin dress and fur coat on Christmas eve

Kendall Jenner made a dazzling fashion statement on Christmas Eve as she stepped out for a festive night in a bold and glamorous look that quickly turned heads.

The 30-year-old catwalk queen was spotted heading to an evening party on Wednesday, December 24.

She dazzled in a bright red sequin midi dress that hugged her figure and featured a daring low-cut neckline.

The Kardashians star layered her gorgeous ensemble with an oversized black fur coat, adding drama and old Hollywood flair as she arrived at the venue.

Upon stepping out of her car, Jenner removed the coat and carried it over her arm, revealing the full sparkle of her holiday outfit.

Kendall Jenner completed the look with white slingback heels featuring a contrasting black toe cap and a silver quilted handbag.

Her dark hair was slicked back into a sleek bun, drawing attention to her gold snowflake inspired earrings.

The reality TV star had presumably changed outfits for another event after her family’s annual Christmas Eve party.

Earlier in the day, Kendall Jenner shared another festive fashion moment on social media as she posted a mirror selfie of herself on Instagram Story wearing a vintage Mugler outfit consisting of a cream colored blazer top with fur detailing and a matching miniskirt.