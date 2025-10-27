Kendall Jenner slips into Nicole Kidman’s ‘Moulin Rouge!’ dress for Vogue World 2025 Runway

Kendall Jenner borrows Nicole Kidman’s absolute cinema charm for Vogue World: Hollywood!

On Sunday, October 26, the 29-year-old catwalk queen hit the runway at Paramount Studios in Los Angeles, wearing a glitzy outfit that was famously worn by Nicole Kidman’s one of iconic characters.

For the runway, which celebrated the long-standing relationship between cinema and high fashion, Kendall Jenner slipped into a black and silver bodysuit inspired by Kidman’s character, Satine, in film, Moulin Rouge!.

She paired her crystal-encrusted Martin-designed dress with black sheer stockings and embellished heels that matched her top.

Kendall Jenner elevated her look with a black top hat, bright red nail polish and dangling, diamond earrings, looking as stunning as ever.

For the hairstyle, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star opted for a simple look as she kept her long, brown locks down and swept back away from her face.

Moulin Rouge!, a 2001 jukebox musical romantic drama film, was directed by Baz Luhrmann while the costume was designed by Catherine Martin and Angus Strathie.

Nicole Kidman herself opened the show in a sultry black gown inspired by a dress Hollywood legend Rita Hayworth wore in the classic 1946 film Gilda.

Doja Cat and Gracie Abrams mesmerized the crowd with their soulful perfromances during the show, with stars including Dakota Johnson, Hailey Bieber, Cynthia Erivo and Miley Cyrus in the audience.