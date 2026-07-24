Kendall Jenner speaks out on romance expectations amid Jacob Elordi dating rumors

Kendall Jenner is addressing the ongoing public curiosity surrounding her personal life. Following months of speculation linking the 30-year-old supermodel to Euphoria and Wuthering Heights star Jacob Elordi, Jenner shared rare insights into her dating philosophy and how she navigates relationships in the public eye.

While the pair have frequently been spotted together—from Coachella weekend to casual outings in Los Angeles, Hawaii, and Tokyo—Jenner emphasizes that maintaining personal autonomy and boundaries remains her top priority.

“Choosing Myself”: Kendall’s New Dating Mindset

Addressing her approach to romance on the podcast In Your Dreams, Jenner reflected on her decision to change how she approaches relationships after spending much of her twenties in high-profile partnerships.

“I made a commitment to myself where I was like, ‘I’m not going to reject anything… I’m going to stay open to anything that feels like it would suit me.’ But I really wanted to have a year where I chose myself,” Jenner shared.

Rather than jumping into heavily defined commitments, the supermodel noted that she is prioritizing low-pressure connections that align naturally with her lifestyle and career.

Inside Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi’s Bond

Dating rumors between Jenner and Elordi first intensified in April 2026 after the two were spotted spending time together at Coachella after-parties. Since then, sources close to the couple report that their connection has grown steadily while remaining relaxed and unhurried.

Key highlights of their burgeoning romance include:

Shared Travel: The two have been photographed enjoying low-key trips together, including stops in Hawaii and a casual dinner in Tokyo.

Mutual Circles: Elordi has spent time around Jenner’s close inner circle, including double dates with Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet.

Low-Key Dynamic: Insiders describe their connection as easygoing, noting both stars bond over shared privacy preferences and demanding work schedules.

Protecting Sacred Boundaries

Unlike many of her famous family members, Jenner has consistently maintained a strict boundary between her private life and her public brand.

Speaking on her desire to keep personal matters out of the tabloid spotlight, Jenner reiterated that her private bonds—whether friendships or romances—are something she guards closely: “For me, a lot of things are very special and very sacred, like my friends and relationships.”