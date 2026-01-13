Kendall Jenner spills on her ‘beautiful, normal’ baby name list

Kendall Jenner is not embracing motherhood anytime soon but she is already giving fans a glimpse into how she imagines that chapter of her life, including what she might name her future children.

During the Friday, January 9 episode of the In Your Dreams With Owen Thiele podcast, the supermodel and reality TV star opened up about motherhood.

While speaking Kendall revealed that she already has a list of baby names she loves. She further added that while she is not planning to have children anytime soon, she has thought carefully about the idea of becoming a parent one day.

“I definitely have my list. It’s not crazy. I actually love my baby list. My baby name list,” she shared.

When asked about her baby’s name choices, Jenner made it clear that she will not opt for too over-the-top or influenced by celebrity culture. She said she is “so over” the idea of dramatic or “nepo baby” names.

“I think that it’s kind of ridiculous. The whole name situation,” she said.

Although she did not reveal any specific names, she emphasized that her list is “normal” because she loves “like a good normal name. Like a beautiful normal name.”

Jenner also shut down the idea of continuing her family’s long-standing naming tradition. Unlike her sisters, whose names all begin with the letter K, Jenner said she has no intention of following that pattern with her own children.

“No, babe. Absolutely not,” she said

