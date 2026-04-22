Kendall Jenner Spotted with Jacob Elordi, Igniting Romance Rumors

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi have sparked dating rumors after being spotted getting cozy at Justin Bieber’s Coachella after-party. The two were seen “making out” and “all over each other” at the exclusive event, fueling speculation about a possible romance.

According to sources, Kendall and Jacob have been quietly dating since February, with Kylie Jenner playing matchmaker.

The pair has been spending time together in Los Angeles, bonding over their busy award season schedules. Jacob was nominated for Frankenstein, while Kylie’s boyfriend Timothée Chalamet was nominated for Marty Supreme .

Their Connection:

Kendall and Jacob have known each other for years, but Kylie helped take their friendship to the next level. They’ve been spotted together at various events, including the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Sources say they’re “having fun” and “getting to know each other”.

Kendall, 30, has kept her relationships private, but she’s open about believing in instant connections. Jacob, 28, has also kept his personal life low-key, with past relationships including Olivia Jade and Kaia Gerber.