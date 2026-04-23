Kendall Jenner subtly acknowledges Justin Bieber as romance with Jacob Elordi heats up

Kendall Jenner and Jacob Elordi are sparking romance rumors after being spotted together at Coachella 2026. The two were seen getting cozy at Justin Bieber’s after-party, with sources claiming they’re “all over each other” and “making out”.

This isn’t surprising, given they’ve been friends for years and were spotted together at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party earlier this year.

Kylie Jenner, Kendall’s sister, reportedly played matchmaker, introducing them at an event during Timothée Chalamet’s award season. Insiders say Kylie thinks Jacob would be great for Kendall and has been pushing for them to date .

Kendall, 30, has kept her dating life private, but she’s open about believing in instant connections. She’s been linked to Bad Bunny, Devin Booker, and Harry Styles in the past.

Jacob, 28, has also kept his love life low-key, with past relationships including Olivia Jade and Kaia Gerber.

Kendall Jenner is a supermodel and media personality, best known for being part of the famous Kardashian-Jenner family.

She’s dominated the fashion world, gracing top magazine covers and walking the runway for major designers like Chanel and Versace. Her modeling career took off after she landed a Calvin Klein campaign in 2014. She’s also known for her social media presence, with millions of followers hanging onto her every post.