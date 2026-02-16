Kendall Jenner link resurfaces after Devin Booker snub fuels Bad Bunny tension

Kendall Jenner, Devin Booker and Bad Bunny returned to the headlines after a routine press interaction pushed an old tension back into view.

The overlap between their past relationships and public exchanges resurfaced when the Phoenix Suns guard addressed questions tied to the Super Bowl halftime show.

During media availability, Booker indicated he had not watched the performance led by Bad Bunny. The response was brief, matter-of-fact, and it spread quickly across social platforms.

Within hours, Devin Booker was again part of a celebrity narrative extending beyond basketball. For Devin Booker, it was a familiar position — answering sport questions while personal history lingered around the edges.

Devin Booker had a very interesting response on Bad Bunny’s halftime show: “I’m Mexican, I didn’t watch to be completely honest.” pic.twitter.com/7hFoBRcS8p — SM Highlights (@SMHighlights1) February 16, 2026

That history centers on Kendall Jenner. The model was first linked with Devin Booker in 2020 before the relationship became public the following year.

Their timeline involved separations and reconciliations, and Kendall Jenner remained associated with Devin Booker through repeated coverage even after the pair cooled.

Activity between Kendall Jenner and Booker earlier this year again fueled speculation, keeping both names connected in entertainment reporting.

Attention shifted when Kendall Jenner was later seen with Bad Bunny, beginning a separate high-profile chapter. Their association unfolded across sightings, a confirmed split, reunions, and another breakup.

Coverage repeatedly framed Kendall Jenner as the link placing Devin Booker and Bad Bunny in the same narrative space, and that connection has never fully disappeared from headlines.

Friction between the two men surfaced publicly in 2023 when Bad Bunny referenced Phoenix in music lyrics widely interpreted as dismissive toward Devin Booker. The basketball player responded online at the time, and Booker quickly moved on as attention faded.

His recent dismissal of the halftime topic nonetheless revived mention of that episode, drawing Bad Bunny back into association with Booker once again.

The halftime show itself unfolded at Levi’s Stadium with Bad Bunny leading a multi-artist performance watched worldwide.