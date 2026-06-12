Kendall Jenner is reportedly drawing a rare and firm boundary with her family. According to recent reports, the 30-year-old supermodel has threatened to walk away from Hulu’s hit reality series, The Kardashians, if her budding romance with actor Jacob Elordi is used as a storyline on camera.

The reported standoff with her mother and manager, Kris Jenner, highlights a growing tension between the family’s reality TV empire and Jenner’s desire for personal privacy. Here is everything we know about the alleged ultimatum, the context behind Jenner’s “Me Year,” and the timeline of her relationship with the Euphoria star.

According to an insider who spoke with Star Magazine, Jenner is fiercely protective of her new relationship and has made her stance clear to the family matriarch. The source claims that Jenner issued a direct threat: if Kris Jenner turns her romance with Elordi into a plotline for the upcoming season of The Kardashians, she will leave the show entirely.

Kris Jenner, known for her relentless business acumen, is reportedly “hell on wheels” about utilizing the high-profile pairing for content. However, the insider noted that Kris views her daughter’s boundary as “too dramatic.”

The conflict presents a unique loophole for the reality TV mogul. “The problem is, if Kris wants to make it a plot line, she can just mention it herself and gossip to one of the sisters about it, so Kendall doesn’t actually have a lot of control,” the source explained. For a family that has built a billion-dollar brand on the premise that “romance is content,” Jenner’s attempt to keep her love life off-camera marks a significant shift.

Why Kendall Jenner Wants to Keep Jacob Elordi Private

To understand Jenner’s strict boundaries, it is essential to look at her recent public statements regarding her love life. During a January 2026 appearance on Owen Thiele’s podcast In Your Dreams, Jenner announced she was entering her 29th year with a “minor commitment” to prioritize herself.

She described 2026 as her “me year,” vowing to “choose myself” after navigating “a lot” of highly publicized relationships throughout her twenties. While she promised not to completely reject the possibility of love, her focus was clearly on stepping back from active dating.

Jacob Elordi appears to be the major exception to that rule. However, the Priscilla actor is reportedly quite different from Jenner’s past partners. Multiple sources have suggested that Elordi has a known disdain for the reality TV circuit, preferring to keep his personal life out of the public eye. Jenner, who has grown increasingly protective of her peace, is reportedly “very into Jacob and doesn’t want her mom ruining it.”