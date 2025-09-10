Kendall Jenner to quit modelling soon?

American supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner hints she will soon leave the fame behind to spend a simple life away from the spotlight.

Kendall Jenner, 29, the fourth eldest sister of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan, revealed her plans to quit the glitzy modelling career in a new magazine cover interview with her close friend and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, saying, “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything, I’m not kidding.”

But what will Jenner do instead? “Just design homes,” she shared.

Besides the runway, the high-paid supermodel, who has grown up in the public eye after making her TV debut with ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, aged 11, isn’t interested in her family’s reality show fame either, which Jenner confessed, isn’t her ‘biggest cup of tea’.