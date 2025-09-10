Kendall Jenner to quit modelling soon?
American supermodel and reality TV star Kendall Jenner hints she will soon leave the fame behind to spend a simple life away from the spotlight.
Kendall Jenner, 29, the fourth eldest sister of the infamous Kardashian-Jenner clan, revealed her plans to quit the glitzy modelling career in a new magazine cover interview with her close friend and fellow supermodel Gigi Hadid, saying, “I swear to God, I’m going to stop everything, I’m not kidding.”
But what will Jenner do instead? “Just design homes,” she shared.
Besides the runway, the high-paid supermodel, who has grown up in the public eye after making her TV debut with ‘Keeping Up With the Kardashians’, aged 11, isn’t interested in her family’s reality show fame either, which Jenner confessed, isn’t her ‘biggest cup of tea’.
“I think about the future a lot, but I try not to overplan because you know I’m a planner,” she continued. “I love my space in LA, but I also really love the simple life. I like getting up every morning and throwing on a bathing suit or sweatpants and no makeup and just being free with my day.”
“I love to go to the horse show dressed just like everybody else and have my helmet on and my sunglasses and my uniform, and I can compete under a completely different name,” Jenner added.
