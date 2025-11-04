Kendall Jenner turns 30: Kardashian-Jenner clan marks her day with lavish beach bash

Kendall Jenner has turned 30 and her beloved family is celebrating the joyous occasion with a lavish destination party.

On Monday, November 3, the Kardashian-Jenner clan including Kris Jenner, Kim Kardashian, Khloé Kardashian and Kylie Jenner marked the catwalk queen’s 30th milestone with a beach party.

Kendall’s befriends Hailey Bieber and Justine Skye were also in attendance at the extravagant party. However, her two other siblings Kourtney Kardashian and Rob Kardashian were notably absent from the event.

Kim posted a series of photos from the party on her Instagram handle where The Kardashians stars could be seen posing with the birthday girl in front of silver balloon banner that read, “Happy Birthday Kendall.”

‘Happy 30th Birthday @kendalljenner. May this decade bring you the kind of love and joy you so freely give to everyone else. 🤍I love you more than you’ll ever understand! Here’s to 30 Kenny,” she wrote in the caption.

Under the SKIMS founder’s coment section, Kourtney wrote, “FOMO miss u guys.”

Meanwhile, Khloé penned, “To my baby sister, my forever girl, happy 30th birthday. I can’t believe you’re thirty. It feels impossible and yet, here you are; more radiant, grounded, and beautifully you than ever before.”

In addition to the, Hailey Bieber and Kris Jenner also marked Kendall’s birthday on social media with sweet tributes.