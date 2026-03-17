Kendall Jenner’s Chanel Oscars gown features more than fashion statement

Kendall Jenner’s appearance at the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party in a baby blue Chanel corset gown was more than just a fashion statement; it carried a subtle nod to her personal life.

Designed by Chanel’s creative team, the gown shimmered with gradient sun sequins and layered fabrics in ethereal shades of blue and white.

Embroidered mushrooms appeared throughout the dress, echoing whimsical motifs seen in recent couture collections. Jenner completed the high-glamour look with Tiffany & Co. platinum jewellery, including four-carat diamond drop earrings and a six-carat diamond ring.

The mushroom motif wasn’t simply whimsical couture; it was a painterly reference to Jenner’s well-documented love of mushroom tea, which she revealed as part of her wellness routine in a 2022 Wall Street Journal profile.

She was joined at the bash by sisters Kylie Jenner and Kim Kardashian, both of whom opted for sequined gowns. While the trio did not pose together, their coordinated sparkle ensured the Kardashian-Jenner presence dominated the red carpet.

This marks the 818 Tequila founder’s seventh Vanity Fair Oscar Party appearance, having attended every year since 2018 (except 2020 and 2021).

The night was particularly significant as Kylie Jenner graced the cover of Vanity Fair this month, adding extra buzz to the family’s high-profile showing.