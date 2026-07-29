Kendall Jenner’s ex Devin Booker sparks romance rumors with Irina Shayk

Supermodel Irina Shayk and Phoenix Suns star guard Devin Booker are officially a couple. Sources confirmed that the high-fashion icon, 40, and the NBA player, 29, are in the very early stages of a relationship after meeting through mutual friends.

The two sparked romance rumors after photos of them hanging out during the summer and posts on social media were shared around Hamptons.

Inside Irina Shayk and Devin Booker’s New Romance

Insiders said that the relationship is still very new but both stars are working hard to make time for each other during the offseason.

Key Points on their budding romance:

Mutual Friends: The pair was set up by people who know them both just a couple of months ago.

Summer Sabbatical: Shayk and Booker have been photographed on various outings like nights out and casual coffee meetups while vacationing in East Hampton, New York.

Supportive Partner: Sources revealed that Shayk is “very into” Booker and plans to watch the star play during games as part of the Phoenix Suns team once the upcoming season starts.

High-Profile Relationships in the Past for both Shayk and Booker

Both Shayk and Booker have already experienced being in high-profile relationships with big stars in Hollywood and pro-sports.

Devin Booker

The NBA guard was romantically linked to fellow supermodel and reality star Kendall Jenner from 2020 until last year when their relationship ended due to their conflicting work schedules.

Irina Shayk

Shayk’s previous relationships were with:

Bradley Cooper: (2015–2019) together with him she had their daughter Lea De Seine.

Tom Brady: (2022–2023) the duo have been spotted on multiple occasions, fueling romance rumors.

Cristiano Ronaldo: (before 2015) she dated the famous footballer for five years.

So far none of the celebrities have released official statements about the relationship, but sources suggest that they “enjoy being together” and exploring their new bond before their careers take hold of their fall.

People may Want to Know

Are Irina Shayk and Devin Booker really together? Multiple sources have confirmed that Irina Shayk and NBA star Devin Booker are dating, and they have been spending plenty of time together.

Who is Devin Booker’s ex-girlfriend? Devin Booker and reality star and model Kendall Jenner dated on and off between 2020 and 2022 before breaking up.

How many children does Irina Shayk have? Irina Shayk has one daughter, Lea De Seine, who she shares with her ex-Bradley Cooper.