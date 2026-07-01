Kendall Jenner's family yet to meet Jacob Elordi

Recent reports suggest that actor Jacob Elordi and socialite Kendall Jenner are spending more time together, even though the Saltburn star has not yet met the Kardashian-Jenner family.

The rumors initially sparked earlier this year when the pair were spotted conversing at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party. Since then, insiders have claimed that Jenner and Elordi have grown closer over recent months, though neither has publicly acknowledged the relationship.

A source told PEOPLE that the family hasn’t had the opportunity to meet the actor just yet. Commenting on the situation, the source remarked, “The family is hearing Kendall Jenner is happy, but they don’t know him well yet.”

Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie Jenner, may have been the one to introduce the two. According to a source quoted by HOLA!, Kylie met Elordi during awards season while her boyfriend, Timothée Chalamet, was being recognized for his work on Marty Supreme. Believing Elordi would be a perfect match for her sister, Kylie reportedly encouraged the romance.

“Kylie liked him and thought he would be good for Kenny,” the insider shared. “She was like, ‘Girl, get on it, date this guy already!'”

The same source referred to Kylie as the “alpha sister,” claiming she supported the relationship in part because she hoped to go on double dates with Chalamet, Kendall Jenner, and Elordi.