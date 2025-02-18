Kendrick Lamar’s Super Bowl moment boosts GNX to No 1 on Billboard!

Kendrick Lamar’s dominating performance at the Super Bowl with “Not Like Us” has boosted his latest album, GNX, as it climbs to the No. 1 spot on the Billboard 200 chart.

The achievement has further solidified the rapper’s legendary status. As of the chart dated February 22, 2025, Kendrick’s 2017 album DAMN. sits at No 9, and his 2012 breakthrough album good kid, m.A.A.d city holds the No 10 position.

This marks the first time in history that a rap artist has had at least three albums concurrently in the top 10 on the Billboard 200.

The last time a musician from any genre accomplished this feat was Taylor Swift, who placed five albums in the top 10 on the December 9, 2023, chart.

Before that, Prince achieved the same with three albums in the top 10 following his death in 2016.

Kendrick Lamar’s GNX reached this milestone after being made available in physical format.

This achievement also follows his unforgettable performance at the Super Bowl LIX Halftime show, which undoubtedly helped boost the album’s visibility.

According to Billboard, the last Super Bowl halftime performer to hit No 1 on the Billboard 200 after their performance was Justin Timberlake in 2018.

Earlier, Rapper Kendrick Lamar entertained a packed stadium crowd and audiences around the world watching the Super Bowl on Sunday, teasing and then delivering his ubiquitous, Grammy-winning diss track ‘Not Like Us’.

At the Superdome in New Orleans, Lamar was introduced by actor Samuel L. Jackson dressed in a top hat as Uncle Sam. Dancers in all white, all red and all blue piled out of a Buick Grand National GNX, the car that inspired the name of Lamar’s recent album ‘GNX’.

The 37-year-old Kendrick Lamar spun through ‘Squabble Up’, ‘DNA’ and other hits before telling a group of female dancers: “I want to perform their favourite song, but you know they want to sue.” A few beats of ‘Not Like Us’ played, but Lamar switched to a duet of ‘Luther’ with R&B singer SZA.