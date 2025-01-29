Kendrick Lamar launches Super Bowl merch to support L.A. Wildfire victims

Kendrick Lamar has teamed up with designer Willy Chavarria for a limited-edition collection celebrating his Super Bowl LIX performance, with earnings going to support victims of the recent Los Angeles wildfires.

The collection, created in honour of his upcoming performance at Super Bowl LIX, includes a hoodie, t-shirt, gym shorts, and a bomber jacket.

Willy Chavarria shared his excitement about the project, saying, “I partnered with Kendrick Lamar’s pgLang and the NFL because of the opportunity to reach an audience that feels familiar to me—geared up with the Super Bowl on, making it an annual holiday. Kendrick performing is monumental given his voice on the empowerment of brown and Black people, and I love his pure L.A. heart. This project was an intimate collaboration with the pgLang team. We spent a lot of time on the fits and the vibe, and Kendrick tied in everything to get it spot-on. Working with Kendrick is an important cultural moment for the two of us. We both have an unwavering voice when it comes to our people.”

Super Bowl LIX, where Kendrick Lamar is set to perform, will take place on Sunday, February 9, at 6:30 p.m ET, with the Kansas City Chiefs facing the Philadelphia Eagles.

Although Kendrick Lamar has stayed ‘tight-lipped’ about his performance, he confirmed that Solána Imani Rowe a.k.a SZA will join him on stage, as revealed in a trailer for the event.

Kendrick Lamar isn’t the only hip-hop artist stepping up to help victims of the Los Angeles wildfires. The Game has also been actively providing support, including covering Airbnb costs for people who lost their homes.