Kensington Palace drops sweet Prince George clip

Kensington Palace thrilled royal watchers worldwide by releasing a charming behind-the-scenes video to mark Prince George’s 13th birthday. The 18-second clip provides a candid glimpse of the second-in-line to the British throne as he embarks on his teenage years.

Filmed in Cornwall: Cricket, Cliff Walks, and Family Dogs The newly released clip was filmed during the Wales family’s Easter visit to Cornwall earlier this year.

In the footage, the young prince can be seen engaged in various activities: Outdoors and Active: Playing cricket on a sandy beach and taking a stroll across rocky seaside cliffs.

Animal Friends: Enjoying time with the family’s spaniels, Orla and Otto. Brotherly Appearance: A brief appearance from his younger sibling, Prince Louis. Classic Style: Sporting the same stylish dark sunglasses from his trip to Wimbledon.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Prince and Princess of Wales (@princeandprincessofwales)

In a touching social media post, The Prince and Princess of Wales wrote: “Thank you for all the birthday wishes for George today ” Official Birthday Portrait Highlights Relaxed Look Following the video, Kensington Palace also shared an official birthday portrait, taken in the weeks following the Trooping the Colour event.

The photograph features a casually dressed Prince George standing with his hands in his pockets, his top shirt button unbuttoned, and tie loosened.

Major Milestone: Prince George was born on July 22, 2013, at St Mary’s Hospital, Paddington, London, weighing a healthy 8 lbs 6 oz.

The 13th birthday is a key transitional period into his teenage years. A New Chapter Awaits for the Young Prince As Prince George celebrates this momentous occasion with his family – parents The Prince and Princess of Wales, and his siblings Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis – a new chapter awaits.

It is expected that the prince will begin attending Eton College in the coming months to continue his education.