Kenza Layli: Moroccan AI innovator crowned first Miss AI

An AI-generated beauty queen, Kenza Layli, has made history by winning the first-ever Miss Artificial Intelligence (AI) title, triumphing over more than 1,000 contestants to secure a $13,000 prize.
The Moroccan digital influencer was crowned during the World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), earning a $5,000 cash prize, support on the world’s largest AI creator platform, and a dedicated publicist. Kenza Layli’s striking virtual presence and engaging personality captivated a panel of judges, which included AI influencers Emily Pellegrini and Aitana Lopez, alongside real-life experts such as pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett and marketing guru Andrew Bloch. Contestants were evaluated on their beauty, social media influence, and innovative use of AI technology.
Sofia Novales, part of Lopez’s management team, praised Layli for her exceptional facial consistency and detailed features, including hands, eyes, and clothing. Novales highlighted Layli’s commitment to addressing real-world issues, adding depth to her digital persona.
In her acceptance speech, Kenza Layli emphasized her dedication to advancing AI technology, stating, “AI isn’t just a tool; it’s a transformative force that can disrupt industries, challenge norms, and create opportunities where none existed before.” Her empowering message resonated deeply with the judges, particularly Fawcett, who described Layli’s words as the most positive and inspiring of the evening.
Created by Meriam Bessa at Moroccan media agency L’Atelier Digital & AI, Layli interacts with her followers around the clock on Instagram and communicates in seven languages. She expressed her commitment to promoting diversity and inclusivity in technology, ensuring everyone has a place in the evolving digital landscape.