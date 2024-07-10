Kenza Layli: Moroccan AI innovator crowned first Miss AI

An AI-generated beauty queen, Kenza Layli, has made history by winning the first-ever Miss Artificial Intelligence (AI) title, triumphing over more than 1,000 contestants to secure a $13,000 prize.

The Moroccan digital influencer was crowned during the World AI Creator Awards (WAICAs), earning a $5,000 cash prize, support on the world’s largest AI creator platform, and a dedicated publicist. Kenza Layli’s striking virtual presence and engaging personality captivated a panel of judges, which included AI influencers Emily Pellegrini and Aitana Lopez, alongside real-life experts such as pageant historian Sally-Ann Fawcett and marketing guru Andrew Bloch. Contestants were evaluated on their beauty, social media influence, and innovative use of AI technology.

Sofia Novales, part of Lopez’s management team, praised Layli for her exceptional facial consistency and detailed features, including hands, eyes, and clothing. Novales highlighted Layli’s commitment to addressing real-world issues, adding depth to her digital persona.