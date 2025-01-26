Kerala Lottery results January 2025 announced

The Kerala Lottery results for Nirmal NR 416, drawn on Friday, January 24, have been announced. The Kerala Lottery system, which began in 1967, is run by Kerala State Lotteries.

The First Prize of the Kerala Lottery, Rs8 million, was won by ticket holder KF 162254, while the second prize winner was KG 284532.

Following are the complete results of Kerala Lottery for January 2025.

3rd Prize 1) KA 673799 2) KB 874139 3) KC 408233 4) KD 219763 5) KE 873110 6) KF 523548 7) KG 875616 8) KH 842969 9) KJ 623110 10) KK 772819 11) KL 879941 12) KM 493442 Consolation Prize KA 162254, KB 162254, KC 162254, KD 162254, KE 162254, KG 162254, KH 162254, KJ 162254, KK 162254, KL 162254, KM 162254 4th Prize 0096, 0380, 0756, 1181, 3511, 3809, 4008, 4424, 4460, 5287, 6124, 6210, 6950, 7684, 8243, 8869, 9036, 9301 5th Prize 0139, 0353, 1027, 2205, 2499, 3638, 3647, 6879, 7133, 7818 6th Prize 0183, 1039, 1416, 2571, 2724, 3993, 4801, 5202, 5375, 6575, 7360, 8603, 9279, 9978 7th Prize 0185, 0192, 0437, 0597, 0687, 0746, 0888, 1122, 1462, 1502, 1831, 2055, 2079, 2231, 2582, 3010, 3229, 3253, 3270, 3318, 3742, 3871, 3878, 3919, 3980, 4310, 4337, 4372, 4479, 4681, 4993, 5305, 5347, 5454, 5498, 5574, 5580, 5604, 5682, 5884, 5917, 6211, 6252, 6279, 6337, 6465, 6628, 6668, 6827, 6843, 7060, 7101, 7130, 7148, 7151, 7292, 7458, 7722, 7982, 7985, 8031, 8145, 8166, 8284, 8476, 8480, 8534, 8666, 8684, 8697, 8756, 8849, 8904, 8942, 9214, 9271, 9371, 9566, 9846, 9960 8th Prize 0036, 0107, 0121, 0181, 0190, 0206, 0273, 0345, 0383, 0396, 0774, 0785, 0915, 1152, 1189, 1242, 1377, 1384, 1467, 1542, 1551, 1970, 1990, 2047, 2096, 2358, 2402, 2440, 2441, 2469, 2542, 2553, 2575, 2602, 2863, 2958, 3030, 3040, 3101, 3138, 3156, 3212, 3396, 3571, 3584, 3588, 3604, 3662, 3689, 3935, 3963, 4177, 4189, 4197, 4422, 4672, 4713, 4776, 4793, 4819, 4853, 4985, 4995, 5029, 5114, 5184, 5283, 5322, 5416, 5485, 5491, 5729, 5763, 5816, 5907, 6214, 6302, 6488, 6629, 6678, 6714, 6785, 6817, 6918, 6932, 6969, 7136, 7214, 7230, 7233, 7318, 7340, 7376, 7460, 7522, 7679, 7681, 7755, 7848, 7855, 7974, 8011, 8017, 8099, 8162, 8467, 8548, 8595, 8621, 8843, 8888, 8953, 9061, 9127, 9132, 9142, 9148, 9246, 9278, 9393, 9439, 9629, 9632, 9899

Besides Kerala, lottery games are legal in 13 other states, including West Bengal, Goa, Punjab, Arunachal Pradesh, Maharashtra, Mizoram, Nagaland, and Sikkim.

Read more: UAE Lottery results announced – January 25, 2025

The lucky draw is conducted at Gorky Bhavan, near Bakery Junction in Palayam, Thiruvananthapuram. The Kerala Lottery is widely regarded as one of the most trusted luck-based money-earning games in India.