Kerosene, light diesel, and jet fuel prices reduced in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD: The Government of Pakistan has announced a reduction in the prices of kerosene oil, light diesel, and jet fuel, following a recent increase in petrol and high-speed diesel rates.

According to official details, the price of kerosene oil has been reduced by Rs63.60 per litre, bringing the new price to Rs365.21 per litre.

Light diesel has been decreased by Rs28.81 per litre, with the new price set at Rs270.51 per litre.

Jet fuel has seen a reduction of Rs74.70 per litre, with the revised price fixed at Rs396.31 per litre.

The new prices came into effect at midnight and will remain applicable for one week.

Meanwhile, petrol prices have been increased by Rs26.77 per litre, raising the new price to Rs393.35 per litre.

Similarly, high-speed diesel has also been increased by Rs26.77 per litre, bringing its new rate to Rs380.19 per litre.

According to an official notification issued by the Petroleum Division, the adjustments have been made in response to ongoing volatility in global oil markets.

Read More: Petrol price in Pakistan — April 25, 2026

The revised petrol and diesel prices also took effect from midnight and will remain in force for the coming week.

Meanwhile, the Petroleum Minister said that regional tensions have once again pushed up global oil prices, adding pressure on the domestic market.

He noted that due to pricing pressures and existing agreements with international partners, the government is being forced to take difficult decisions.