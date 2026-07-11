Kerosene oil price increased in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, July 11: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the kerosene oil price by Rs11.19 per litre, ARY News reported.

Following the latest revision, the kerosene oil price has been fixed at Rs242.33 per litre.

The latest increase comes as the government has also revised the prices of other petroleum products for the coming week.

Under the latest notification, the petrol price has been increased by Rs13.18 per litre, taking the new rate to Rs310.71 per litre.

Similarly, the price of high-speed diesel (HSD) has been raised by Rs13.80 per litre, with the new price fixed at Rs323.30 per litre.

The revised prices of kerosene, petrol and high-speed diesel will remain effective for the coming week.

Also Read: Petrol price in Pakistan from July 11, 2026

Kerosene oil has been a lifeline for many families in Pakistan for decades. In villages and small towns where electricity is still unreliable and gas connections are not available, people heavily depend on kerosene for cooking, heating water, and lighting their homes at night.

During winter, its demand shoots up as families use it in heaters to stay warm. The government keeps it subsidised so that poor households can afford it, but prices still fluctuate whenever there’s an increase in global oil rates. Pakistan imports a large quantity of kerosene because local refineries don’t produce enough to meet the demand.

However, there are many problems too. Adulteration is quite common — people often mix it with cheaper solvents, which damages stoves and creates health issues. Smoke from burning low-quality kerosene also affects the lungs, especially of women and children who spend more time in the kitchen.

Although the country is slowly shifting towards LPG and electricity, kerosene still remains essential for millions of Pakistanis living in far-flung areas. It may be old-fashioned, but it continues to serve where modern energy solutions haven’t reached yet.