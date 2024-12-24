Kerry Washington reveals kids’ reaction to ‘The Six Triple Eight’ character

Hollywood actress Kerry Washington has revealed the surprising reaction of her kids to her character in the Netflix film ‘The Six Triple Eight.’

Directed by Tyler Perry, the World War II drama sees the Hollywood actress play a Women’s Army Corps officer.

To embody her character ‘The Six Triple Eight,’ Kerry Washington added an edge to her voice, leaving her three kids puzzled.

“When my kids saw the trailer for the film, they were like, ‘Whose voice is that? It doesn’t even sound like you.’ It was really funny,” said the Hollywood actress who shares her children with husband actor Nnamdi Asomugha.

When asked if she practices her “barking” tone at home, Kerry Washington responded by saying. “No, I would not get away with using that voice with my children.”

Meanwhile, the Emmy-winning Hollywood actress mentioned the crucial role of her Broadway experience that helped her portray Major Charity Adams.

Kerry Washington has performed on Broadway in the plays ‘Race’ and ‘American Son’ which garnered her praise from the critics.

“I’m super grateful for my theatre training. I know how to breathe and speak from my diaphragm, and I’m also really grateful for my Shondaland training that I know how to metabolise multiple monologues in a week,” the Hollywood star said.

“So those two things were really parts of my toolbox that I leaned into,” she added.

‘The Six Triple Eight’ tells the true story of the only all-Black unit of the Women’s Army Corps to serve in Europe during World War II.

Besides Washington, the Netflix film also stars Oprah Winfrey, Ebony Obsidian and Susan Sarandon.

The film touches upon several subjects including racism and sexism women soldiers faced from their fellow soldiers.

“They did not send us because they thought we could do it. We are here because they are sure we cannot,” Washington, as Adams, tells her unit in the Netflix film’s trailer.