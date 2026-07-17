Ketan Agarwal case: Father reveals "busy phone" details as family alleges double standards

In a deeply emotional press conference on July 17, 2026, Vishal Agarwal-father of the deceased 26-year-old Ketan Agarwal-shared crucial insights about his son’s relationship with the prime accused, Siya Goyal.

Ketan was killed on June 18, 2026, allegedly after being pushed off the historic Lohagad Fort near Pune. The investigation has now entered its second month and has unearthed not only prior warning signs but also increasing acrimony between the two families.

The ‘Busy Phone’ Warning The crucial information revealed by the grieving father has brought new aspects into the limelight concerning the circumstances that led up to the tragedy.

Talking at the conference, Vishal Agarwal said that Ketan had never mentioned any deep animosity or serious dispute between him and Siya. The only thing the young man had conveyed to his parents in the past was that Siya used to get annoyed easily and that her mobile phone was frequently busy.

The Agarwals, however, had considered these minor issues in a new arranged marriage setup and had advised their son to be patient. “We were excited to welcome Siya as our daughter-in-law,” Vishal said, his voice cracking with emotion.

“The tragic incident could have been avoided if the proposal for marriage had been rejected.

I do not want any parent in this world to bear the responsibility of burying their own child.” ‘Double Standards’ from the Defense The press conference also touched upon the statement of the prime accused’s family, specifically that of Siya’s father, Praveen Goyal, who had allegedly stated that Siya should be given the harshest possible punishment if she was found guilty.

The Agarwal family pointed out that on one hand, Siya’s family was making such public statements, while on the other, they were also preparing to hire one of the best legal teams in the country to defend her.

Vishal termed it as a ‘double standard’. Role of Mediators questioned It was also revealed at the conference that Ketan and Siya’s was an arranged match, and the liaison was facilitated by Ketan’s maternal uncle and aunt, Narendra and Renu Mittal, who claimed to have known Siya since she was a child and were fully confident about her suitability for Ketan.

The grieving father now believes that the mediators had information about Siya that they concealed from the family and is hoping for a thorough investigation.

Details of the case The Incident

On June 18, 2026, Ketan Agarwal died allegedly after being pushed from Lohagad Fort, near Pune.

The police have arrested Siya Goyal and her accomplice, Chetan Chaudhary. Legal Status: Both accused are in judicial custody and police are currently in the process of filing the chargesheet. Impact on Family: The incident has deeply affected Ketan’s family, with his grandfather succumbing to the grief just weeks after his death.