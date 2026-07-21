Ketan Agarwal case: From ‘caring and kind’ to murder accused

As police continue their investigation into the murder of Ketan Agarwal, a 21-second video clip from the couple’s engagement ceremony has resurfaced on social media, drawing widespread attention and public commentary.

In the clip, the prime accused, Siya Goyal, is seen on stage publicly praising Agarwal just months before his death.

What the Viral Engagement Video Shows

The resurfaced footage captures a moment from the couple’s engagement event, where they interacted with the ceremony’s host on stage.

The Host’s Question: The emcee asks Goyal what quality she admires most in her fiancé, asking, “As a husband-to-be, what do you like best about Ketan that makes you think he is your hero number one?”

Goyal’s Response: Goyal smiles and responds, “He is very caring and kind.”

The Reaction: Agarwal smiles in response as guests clap and cheer for the couple.

The video has gained rapid traction online, with social media users pointing out the stark contrast between her on-stage comments and the murder charges she currently faces.

The release of the video sparked a strong reaction online, with users closely examining the interactions in light of the ongoing police investigation.

Across social media, the sudden twist drew widespread attention. Many expressed distress and shock, offering sympathy to Agarwal’s family and pointing out how quickly the situation shifted from a joyful engagement to a criminal case. At the same time, others voiced skepticism, questioning whether the emotional display on stage was genuine given the serious allegations that surfaced later.

Background of the Ketan Agarwal Investigation

The resurfacing of the video coincides with key developments in the police probe into Ketan Agarwal’s death. Investigators have been examining multiple pieces of digital evidence and physical leads:

Digital Evidence: Authorities recently uncovered Snapchat exchanges and search history linked to Goyal and co-accused Chetan Chaudhary.

Reconstruction & CCTV: Investigators reviewed CCTV footage showing Goyal and Chaudhary at a local café shortly before the incident, as well as tracking movement around Lohagad Fort near Lonavala.

Legal Proceedings: Goyal’s defense counsel has questioned the evidence presented by the prosecution, while local authorities continue to hold the accused in custody as the investigation progresses.

The investigation remains ongoing under the direction of local police as officials gather further forensic and circumstantial evidence.