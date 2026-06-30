New details have emerged in the Ketan Agarwal murder case as police lay out what they call a carefully planned plot by Siya Goyal and her alleged lover Chetan Chaudhary.

In order to protect her relationship, Siya and Chetan together planned the murder of Ketan at Lohagad fort on June 18 to get her marriage with Ketan cancelled and make the murder seem like an accident. The planning was in such meticulous detail that according to Indian media, police found minute to minute plans to execute the murder.

Here is the entire conspiracy: What exactly was the plan to kill Ketan Agarwal?

Chetan’s planned escape plan: June 18 was fixed as D day for Ketan’s murder. 7.00 am – Chetan switched off his mobile data to avoid tracking cell tower signals. 8.00 am – He left his mobile phone at his shop and told the employees to take his calls as if he was there at the shop. He was at a distance and would not be reachable through his phone.

Around noon, Chetan headed to Lohagad Fort on his two-wheeler.

He did not take his own mobile and used one of his employees’ mobile phone for calls. 2.00 pm – The CCTV footage recorded Chetan at the Lohagad fort following Ketan and Siya. Despite the 33 degree Celsius weather, he was wearing a thick winter hoodie to cover his identity.

2.30 pm – According to police investigators, Siya Goyal provided a pre-decided signal to Chetan by sitting near the cliff. The signal was given at a time when Siya was out of Ketan’s reach. Police investigations also suggest that it was not the first attempt.

Previous attempts to kill Ketan Agarwal failed.

On May 31st, the two had attempted to push Ketan at Lohagad Fort, but Ketan grabbed onto vegetation. Siya tried to save the situation by raising the alarm shouting that there was a snake nearby. The next attempt was planned for June 4 but was called off as Ketan’s mother denied him permission to visit the fort. In the previous attempt, on June 14th, Siya again pushed Ketan but he held onto a bush to save himself.

Once again, she told him that a snake was near by to make it look like an accident.

Siya Goyal took a crore from Ketan, spent it on wedding shopping and gave it to Chetan for business. Both searched for ‘ways to kill a person’ online. It was also reported that the couple planned to live separately for three years and once Ketan’s death was not in the news, they would get married to each other.

Six days after Ketan’s death, both Siya and Chetan were arrested. The duo also deleted chats from recycle bin, however the police retrieved the data through digital forensic means. They used a dummy to recreate the murder sequence at the Lohagad fort.

Ketan’s father Vishal Agarwal stated that he had faith that the guilty will be punished.

He also added that the wig theory was already disclosed to his family before the engagement was confirmed.